106-year-old NC woman credits longevity to faith in God

WELDON, N.C. — A woman in Northampton County recently celebrated her 106th birthday, WTVD reports.

Ruth Hilliard was born on June 5, 1913. That’s well before your iPhone or Google. It was even a time before stoplights, Band-Aids, bubble gum, ballpoint pens, microwave ovens and the discovery of penicillin.

Hilliard spent decades teaching children. She was a teacher by trade and mentor by heart.

Hilliard has one son, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

She credits her longevity to faith in God. Hilliard’s vision is not as good as it once was, but she still recites Christian scripture on a regular basis.

In honor of her time on this earth, the North Carolina House of Representatives sent her a certificate of special recognition.

