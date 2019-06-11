× 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to the Cavalier Inn, located at 312 W. JJ Drive, around 5:10 p.m.

Officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.032758 -79.798241