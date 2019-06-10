Volunteers working to save wildlife in Davie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davie County, N.C. – When wildlife needs help, some of Roy’s Folks go to work volunteering with Wildlife Rehab.

The certified volunteers rehabilitate and release animals back into the wild.

Most recently they’ve been working with opossums. Most are babies found alive, in their moms’ pouch, after their mother was killed in the road. Opossums are important as they are natures clean-up crew and one can eat 5,000 ticks per season.

To learn more, volunteer or donate visit Wildlife Rehab, INC.