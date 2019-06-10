Volunteers working to save wildlife in Davie County

Posted 9:14 am, June 10, 2019, by

Davie County, N.C. – When wildlife needs help, some of Roy’s Folks go to work volunteering with Wildlife Rehab.

The certified volunteers rehabilitate and release animals back into the wild.

Most recently they’ve been working with opossums. Most are babies found alive, in their moms’ pouch, after their mother was killed in the road. Opossums are important as they are natures clean-up crew and one can eat 5,000 ticks per season.

To learn more, volunteer or donate visit Wildlife Rehab, INC.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.