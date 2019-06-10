Surveillance video shows thief smash windows of Guilford County restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Surveillance video from Isabella's Pizzeria in Guilford County shows a thief smash a glass door before climbing inside.

Owner Kathy Dudich said Monday that the burglary happened early Sunday morning at the restaurant off Liberty Road in the Forest Oaks community.

Dudich said on top of the damage to the door and a desk inside the restaurant, $400 was stolen.

She told FOX8 she was grateful no one was inside the restaurant when the suspect smashed the windows.

The burglary is the fourth recent crime reported on Liberty Road. Reports show the Guilford County Sheriff's Office was called to respond to two armed robberies in April and May at the BP gas station less than a block away.

On May 9, an armed robbery was also reported at a Dollar General several doors down from Isabella's.

Aaron Harris is the crime watch leader for Forest Oaks. He said Monday that people living nearby should lookout for one another to help deputies make arrests.

“I would keep in mind to be on the lookout for anything suspicious at all that’s going on, be aware of your surroundings but don’t put yourself at risk,” he said.

He added that community members may plan another community meeting if the crimes continue.

The sheriff's office has not said if they believe the crimes are linked or if they have increased patrols in the area.