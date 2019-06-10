Several thefts linked to one man in Guilford, Alamance counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Surveillance images inside of the Exxon on East Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro show a man accused of stealing cash and registers in both Guilford and Alamance counties.

Guilford County sheriff's deputies have connected him to four crimes in the county and one in the City of Burlington. Deputies say he went inside of a Subway on Church Street in Burlington and took cash.

Deputies told FOX8 the suspect acts like he's making a purchase and when the clerk turns their back, that's when he takes the tray from the register, leaving with hundreds of dollars.

The crimes started May 16 at the Subway on Spring Garden Street. Nearly two weeks later on June 1, he's accused of taking cash from a Subway restaurant in Burlington.

On that same day around 5 p.m., a larceny happened at Mrs. Winners on Main Street in Jamestown. This time, the thief took the cash register with $600 inside.

On June 2, money was taken from the BP on West Market Street just before 5 p.m.

Then on June 6, deputies finally captured video of the suspect's car after he grabbed cash from the Exxon station on East Gate City Boulevard.

The suspect's vehicle is a dark blue older model Lexus LS 400 with a temporary North Carolina license plate with noticeable paint chipped off the on the hood and the roof.

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to call Crimestoppers.