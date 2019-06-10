× SC funeral home asks community to serve as family after Vietnam veteran dies alone

CHAPIN, S.C. — A Vietnam veteran died with no family to take care of his final salute, so a funeral home will take up the duty.

“It is my honor to use the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Program to give this Veteran that final salute. I am reaching out once again asking that you help us serve as family for this previously Unclaimed Veteran,” Caughman-Harman Funeral Home said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Petty Officer James Miske died on May 26 in Columbia, South Carolina.

He was born in 1944 in Chicago and served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1967.

He was assigned to Aviation Administration Maintenance before transferring to Naval Reserves.

“Petty Officer Third Class Miske served his Nation honorably in the Vietnam War receiving a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star,” the funeral home wrote.

When he died in May, the funeral home was unable to find any family to take care of his final arrangements, but that does not mean he would receive a soldier’s burial.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home plans to hold a service with military honors at 10 a.m. on June 14 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Patriot Guard Riders will lead a procession from Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

“We ask the community to please consider joining us to serve as Petty Officer Third Class James Miske’s family,” the funeral home wrote.