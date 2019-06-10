Raleigh among best places to be a video gamer, NASA to allow tourists to visit International Space Station and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a study which found Raleigh to be one of the best places to be a video gamer, NASA which will allow tourists to visit the International Space Station and the electricians' industry which is expected to have a labor shortage by 2026.

