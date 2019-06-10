In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a study which found Raleigh to be one of the best places to be a video gamer, NASA which will allow tourists to visit the International Space Station and the electricians' industry which is expected to have a labor shortage by 2026.
Raleigh among best places to be a video gamer, NASA to allow tourists to visit International Space Station and more
-
Raleigh named state’s highest scoring city for working women, more people putting off their next phone upgrade and more
-
NC State grad Christina Koch to make history for longest single spaceflight by a woman
-
FDA plan to restrict flavored e-cigarette sales looms, SpaceX launches mission to ISS and more
-
NASA may send astronauts back to moon, Sprint slams AT&T in new ad and more
-
IPhone update includes way to block robocalls, North Carolina economy ranked nation’s 10th best and more
-
-
Facebook purges more fake accounts tied to Russia, NC ranks as 31st best state for new college grads and more
-
Bank of America hikes minimum wage to $20 an hour, study finds best day of week to get gas and more
-
UNC Chapel Hill ranked 2nd best public university, avocado prices surge after threat of border closure and more
-
NASA plans to land the first woman on the moon by 2024
-
Facebook says outage not due to service attack, most e-cigarette flavors to be effectively banned and more
-
-
Reports say Apple could shut down iTunes, more companies are catering to people living alone and more
-
Dollar Tree breaks $1 promise, Duke Energy buys 60-megawatt solar project and more
-
Only 65% of college grads plan to pay off student loans in full and on time, Uber could ban passengers for having low ratings and more