NEW YORK — A helicopter has crashed into a building in Manhattan, NYPD officials confirm, according to WPIX.

The incident happened at 787 Seventh Ave.

One person, believed to be the pilot, has died, according to WPIX.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said preliminary investigation says that this may have been an emergency landing. When the helicopter hit the roof, there was a fire.

People inside said they felt the building shake.

