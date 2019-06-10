NC 3rd grade teacher dies after accidentally shooting herself at Ruby Tuesday’s

CONCORD, N.C. — A woman accidentally shot and killed herself at a Ruby Tuesday’s, and officials are now confirming she was a teacher, WBTV reports.

Police say 28-year-old Madison Moore, of Landis, North Carolina, was at a Ruby Tuesday’s off Wonder Drive, near Interstate 85, when she shot herself in the stomach with her own gun. Officers believe the shooting was unintentional.

Moore later died at a hospital.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools confirmed to WBTV that she taught third grade at Knollwood Elementary School.

