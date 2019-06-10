× Man arrested after missing Burlington girl found safe in Florida

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a missing Burlington teen was found safe in Florida, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Cameron Burdette, 25, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and abduction of children.

Brianna Alarcon, 15, was found safe in Santa Rosa County, Florida, after she was reported missing earlier Monday by her mother.

Burdette is currently in custody in Florida awaiting extradition.