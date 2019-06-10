× Hot rod owner says he had the steering wheel when a thief stole his car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several people in town for a car show over the weekend say they had their hot rod stolen, WSOC reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after two men from different states said their cars were stolen from a hotel parking lot along West W.T. Harris Boulevard sometime overnight Saturday.

Garrett Reed, who drove to Charlotte from Georgia, said he had his 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo SOS stolen.

“I knew the two cars I parked between and it wasn’t there,” Reed said. “I legit thought it was a joke at first and then I ran downstairs. That’s when I ran into the gentleman that had parked to the left of me and his car had just gotten stolen too.”

Even more bizarre, Reed said, is that the car thief managed to get away with his vehicle, even though he had detached the steering wheel and had it in the room with him, according to WSOC.