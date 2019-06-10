× High Point man dead after Business 85 crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

Jonathan Charles Entsminger, 42, collided with two empty parked work trucks around 2 p.m. and spun out in the median on Business 85 near Interstate 73.

Entsminger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Entsminger’s speed combined with the rain and poor road conditions contributed to the crash.

Highway Patrol has not released additional details about the crash.