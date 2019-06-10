× High Point man charged with raping multiple women over 24 hours

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man was arrested after allegedly raping multiple women over the course of 24 hours, police report.

On Wednesday, police responded to an unknown trouble call and hit-and-run on the 1200 block of East Green Drive.

Police say Tavio D. Whitehead, 21, of High Point, was seen running away from the hit-and-run.

While searching for Whitehead, police found a partially-clothed woman with what police described as obvious signs of assault.

She told police she had been assaulted and gave a description of where the crime took place.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

When officers spotted Whitehead in the 900 block of Worth Street, the suspect allegedly ran before police caught up and arrested him.

Police report Whitehead threw a North Carolina driver’s license and debit and credit cards onto the roof of a nearby apartment building while they were arresting him.

The names on the cards matched the name of the victim.

Officers found that Whitehead was on probation for failing to register as a sex offender and also linked him to two other High Point rape reports from the previous 24 hours.

Whitehead was placed under a $1 million secured bond on charges of misdemeanor hit and run, resisting/delaying/obstructing and 1st-degree forcible sex offense.

On Thursday, after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, police charged Whitehead with two counts of 1st-degree rape, three counts of kidnapping, 1st-degree sex offense, attempted 1st-degree sex offense, 2nd-degree rape and 2nd-degree sex offense.

He was given an additional $2 million secured bond and was placed in the Guilford County Jail under a total $3 million bond.

Whitehead was previously arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault at High Point Central High School on Sept. 23, 2015.

Whitehead, then 17, was charged with first-degree forcible rape and assault by strangulation.