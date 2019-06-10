Guilford County student crashes on the way to graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It was a terrifying moment for one Guilford County teen as her car spun out of control and crashed on her way to graduation.

It happened on McKnight Mill Road Friday.

On Sunday, Baisha Baker, a Western Guilford High School student, told us she feels blessed to have still been able to walk across the stage.

“I was happy,” Baker said. “I was crying. I was just thankful that I could actually walk because I could've died.”

Baker said her car spun off the road and hit a pole. The pole then came crashing down on her car.

“I was shaken, but I wasn't really worried about the crash because I wanted to get to graduation,” Baker said.

A bystander helped her climb over the wires surrounding her car.

“I was like, 'I got to get to graduation,'” Baker said.

She was late but made it in time to have her family see her walk across the stage.

“When I got there they were all hugging me and glad that I was OK,” Baker said.

When FOX8 met with Baker on Sunday, pieces of her car were still scattered across the road and she was still sore from the crash.

“Coming around these curves now is really scary,” Baker said.

With the magnitude of the accident now sinking in, she wants to warn other drivers.

“Just be careful,” Baker said, “It was just really scary, and I'd hate for anybody else to have to go through that. I'm just glad that I made it to my graduation. “

Baker plans to go to Winston-Salem State University for their nursing program.

She says getting around will now be difficult because her car was totaled.

FOX8 is waiting on accident details from law enforcement.