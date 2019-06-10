Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association and Gateway Education Center celebrate 70 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Its a celebration 70 years in the making -- a historic partnership between the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association and community groups that eventually led to Gateway Education Center.

Former Gateway Principal Dale Metz says it was a program envied by many.

"It was those partnerships with the Junior League, with United Way, that built a true community school," he said.

It is a program where infants and toddlers are shown their potential. Because they are started so young, they are doing things doctors said they would never do.

Denise Greeson is living proof of that. She started with the GCPA's program at Gateway when she was only 6 months old. Today she is employed, drives and lives on her own.

She says the program empowers young students and their parents.

Board of Education member Byron Gladden agrees. "It's absolutely a family. Teachers aren't called teachers here. They're called families and aunties and uncles and cousins. And so to have this type of environment here, you just can't find it anywhere."