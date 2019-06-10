Good Samaritans rescue man stranded on top of car in High Point flood waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two truck drivers sprung into action Friday night as flood water rose on a road in High Point Friday evening.

Danny Ward and Phillip Alston were driving down Riverdale Road when they saw flood waters and a driver stuck on the top of his car.

"I think we were put here for that reason," Ward said. "We saw a man in distress, and, you know, didn't think anything about it, didn't hesitate, didn't do nothing, just jumped into action."

All of the rainfall from that day caused the culverts to flood onto the street.

"It's probably about 12 feet of water here at that point. It was still raining also on top of it so you know the water was gradually rising," Alston said.

And that's when the two men made a move to rescue the guy on top of his car.

"I backed my tow truck up as far as I could to the gentleman and ended up wrenching the cable off as far as it would go, got just as close as we could to him," Alston said.

"We walked out until we ran every bit of the cable out," Ward said. "Then I swam the rest of the way to him I helped him off the truck."

Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department was on the scene as well, assisting another driver stuck in the flood waters. They brought in the High Point Fire Department Dive team to help with the rescue.

"We actually got it Friday about 3:30 in the afternoon and put it in service right after that and they had five calls that night between the hours of 11:30 and 1:30 that morning," said Bert Alexander of the High Point Fire Department.

High Point Fire Department showed us the tools they used to make a water rescue possible including an inflatable boat, several life-jackets and other tools to pull motorists to dry land.

"If you see water on the road and you can't see the pavement, don't go through," said Alexander.

The two men say the knew the dangers of going into the water, but it's something they knew they had to do.

"You know I have a wife, four kids. You know he's got a wife and kids and stuff like that. Yeah, it was dangerous. but you know that's what's going on you know in today's world. We all need to start coming together more," said Ward.

Fire officials advise drivers who see flooding ahead of them to just turn around and don't drown.