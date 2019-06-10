Day ‘Baby Doe’ was found in Greensboro remains strong in many people’s memories – ‘What Happened to Baby Doe’ episode 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It was a shocking discovery – a baby found abandoned on what many remember as a cold morning in Greensboro.

On Nov, 12, 1999, a frantic 911 call came from McKnight Mill Road.

“'Oh my gosh, it’s a baby, it’s a baby, it’s a baby. Like, we need help, we need help,” Willie Baldwin said on the phone.

Dale Nix was on the other end of that call.

“It’s kind of one of those calls that sticks with you no matter how many years go through,” he said.

Police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene after receiving word that they needed to get to an apartment complex as soon as possible.

By this time, local newsrooms were starting to get word that something was happening on McKnight Mill Road.

“Every single day, I drove right past there. It was right behind the Sands Motel there. That was my way into work. All those points there are very familiar,” FOX8 morning news anchor Brad Jones said.

“I don’t believe I was here when it came across the scanner. I think maybe we knew there was some law enforcement activity going on at that location, but we hadn’t quite pinpointed exactly what it was,” FOX8 assignment editor Lesa Layno said.

What was found remains in the Greensboro Fire Department record book for Engine 7.

“You would write down from 8:00 the morning you went on duty, like this was 11-11-99, to 8:00 11-12-99. Everything you did during the day, the calls, the training, and whatever, it’s listed here,” retired captain Sharpe Wrenn said.

Toward the bottom of the right page of that date, you can see in red writing under 6:26 a.m., "Radio alarm to 1808 D McKnight Mill Road on a new born found under the stairs.”

“Oh my goodness. We’re really dealing with something much different than what we thought,” Layno remembers thinking.

There was an immediate concern.

“One of those first instincts that pops in your head is, 'Oh Lord, it’s kind of cold out there,'” Nix said.

The baby’s umbilical cord was still attached when she was found.

“It was just one of those stories that did affect me personally. I think I went home that day and hugged my babies a little tighter and said a few more prayers of thanks for them,” FOX8 morning news anchor Cindy Farmer said.

The story also affected her because she remembered this as the second abandoned baby story since she had given birth to her daughters.

There was a “Baby Jane Doe” found deceased in a dumpster January 30, 1997.

“So when I heard about this story, I really wanted in my heart of hearts for this baby to survive,” Farmer said.

“To have a baby that’s fighting and hanging in there, you’re rooting for that child,” Layno said.

