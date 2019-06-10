Davidson County woman asking drivers to slow down, pay attention on Old Mountain Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County woman is afraid something bad is going to happen on Old Mountain Road. She’s witnessed drivers speeding and at times crossing the center line.

“I'd like to think that I could leave my house and head into town and not have to worry about somebody taking my life in their hands,” Ann Crotts said.

Crotts has lived on the road for about 18 years and says the problem used to happen occasionally, but now it is occurring frequently.

“You don't have any warning,” Crotts said. “There's just somebody on your side of the road driving at you. You've either got a hope that they can pull away from you or lay on the horn so you can get their attention.”

Crotts showed FOX8 what she believes to be the most dangerous curve on the road. It is near Lake Drive #4.

She was almost hit head-on five or six times in that location throughout the years.

“It doesn't sound like a lot until you consider one of those times could've been fatal,” Crotts said.

The final straw was last week.

“It happened three times in one week and I was just like, ‘I’ve had it,’” Crotts said.

She posted her concerns on Facebook. Two commenters said they had similar experiences.

“It is naturally a very curvy road and people just need to be careful on it and consider what's coming at them,” Crotts said. “You can't drive left of center not knowing if there's another car in the other lane.”

Both the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol said they weren’t aware of recent complaints in the area until FOX8 contacted them.

On Monday afternoon, a Highway Patrol trooper came by for about 30 minutes, but saw no violations. He says they can’t be out there 24/7, which is why it is so important for people to call them directly with their concerns.

“I did not reported it or anything because I didn't know what they could do,” Crotts said.

Crotts just hopes someone will see her post and slow down.

“I don't want someone to hit me head on because they want to drive too fast for the road,” Crotts said.

While a FOX8 crew was in the area, they witnessed one car cross the center line.

Again, authorities say the best thing you can do if you witness danger on the road is call it in right away so they can look into it. The agencies said they don’t check Facebook pages.