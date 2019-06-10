× Vehicle hits Asheboro house after floor mat gets caught on gas pedal

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A vehicle hit a house in Asheboro after the floor mat got caught on the gas pedal, according to a crash report.

At 6:43 p.m. Friday, police say a 2005 Ford was headed south on Brookedale Avenue, toward Mark Avenue, when the driver tried to slow down for a stop sign.

That’s when he noticed the vehicle wasn’t slowing down.

The Ford crashed into a ditch at 902 Mark Avenue and the drove south through a yard.

The vehicle hit the corner of a home before coming to a stop.

The driver reportedly told police he recently got the vehicle and once noticed the gas pedal stick briefly before coming free.

An officer looked in the vehicle and saw the rubber floor mat was touching the gas pedal. After pulling the mat back towards the driver’s seat, the gas pedal came free.