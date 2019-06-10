Burlington police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Posted 4:46 pm, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, June 10, 2019

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington teen was reported missing on Monday by her mother, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Brianna Alarcon, 15, is believed to be with Cameron Burdette, 25, traveling in a white 2007 Pontiac G6 with the license plate number BCP-2557.

Alarcon was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Alarcon or Burdette should contact the Burlington Police Department (336) 229-3500 or 911 or your local agency.

