Burger King employee caught on camera mopping tables

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- A Burger King employee was caught on camera cleaning tables with a mop in Florida, WJXT reports.

A customer recorded the video Thursday of an employee using the mop to clean tables in the kids' area.

The customer said just minutes prior, she saw the same employee mopping the floors.

The restaurant's inspection reports with the state show eight violations, including vents in the kitchen containing mold and the interior of the freezer soiled with food residue.

The company condemned the employee's actions in a statement saying, "the action depicted in the video is unacceptable."