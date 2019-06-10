‘Because of you, I’m still here:’ NC woman reunites with man who rescued her from flooded car

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Anthony Matula, 18, saved Dajah Gladden’s life after her car was stuck during a flash flood. On Sunday, WTVD reunited the two a day after the rescue.

“You really, really saved my life. I’m glad we were given the opportunity to meet. Face-to-face. I know this is a complete surprise,” Gladden told Matula, who she had surprised at Granite Falls Athletic Club where he works.

REUNION: Anthony Matula is the young man who rescued Dajah Gladden from her flooded car during Saturday’s torrential rain. We captured their reunion today. ❤️https://t.co/aOFzLgMEl4 #ABC11 @matulaman01 pic.twitter.com/l2h9H2WE6b — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 9, 2019

Gladden was stranded on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Franklinton said she didn’t even see the standing water until she was already in it. Meanwhile, Matula, his girlfriend and a relative were headed to the movies when they spotted Gladden’s car on the side of the road surrounded by water.

The 18-year-old and Rolesville High School senior pulled over and jumped in to help – lifting Gladden out of the car.

“I just swooped her up. I was like, ‘Alright, the day is probably ruined for you right now but you’re not going to get wet,'” Matula told Gladden during the rescue. “In that situation, God put me there just completely prepared. I don’t think there could have been any other way that I could have been better prepared.”

