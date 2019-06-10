× 4-year-old killed in crash in Guilford County; mom facing charges

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A toddler was killed in a crash in Guilford County on Sunday evening, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 6:33 p.m. on N.C. 61 near Homeview Road.

Sara Lindsey Mcglynn, 47, of Whitsett, was headed north in a 2014 Chrysler minivan. Mcglynn went of the off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the center line and went off the roadway to the left. The minivan hit a concrete drainage ditch and a concrete wall at the drainage pipe for a private driveway.

Madeline Fichack, 4, of Whitsett, was killed in the crash. The child was improperly restrained, Baker said.

Mcglynn and a 2-year-old and 8-year-old, were also in the car, sustained minor injuries.

Mcglynn was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, no operator’s license, child restraint violation, left of center and reckless driving.

Drug impairment is suspected at this time; however, results are pending, Baker said.

Mcglynn is the mother to all the children that were in the car.