× 19-year-old surfer recovering in hospital after shark attack at Ocean Isle Beach

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old surfer was injured by a shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach Monday, WTVD reports.

The shark bit Austin Reed on his right foot around 2 p.m. and he was taken to New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington for surgery.

Thankfully, Monday evening, Reed was seen smiling in his hospital bed.

“They closed up about 25 centimeters of cuts on his foot and he anticipates he’ll have a full recovery,” Austin’s father, Wayne Reed, told WTVD.

Reed was surfing with his brothers and some close friends when the attack happened.

Read more at WTVD.