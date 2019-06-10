19-year-old surfer injured by suspected shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach

Posted 4:53 pm, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, June 10, 2019

(Stock photo)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old surfer has been injured by a suspected shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach Monday, Brunswick County officials told WTVD.

Officials said at around 2 p.m., a 19-year-old male surfer suffered a suspected shark bite to his right foot and was transported to New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington.

According to officials, the patient is stable and talking with staff.

The incident is being investigated by Ocean Isle Police and NC Wild Life.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.