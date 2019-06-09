× Woman dies after accidentally shooting herself at NC Ruby Tuesday’s

CONCORD, N.C. – A woman died after shooting herself accidentally at a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant along Wonder Drive in Kannapolis Saturday night, WSOC reported.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the woman, 28-year-old Madison Moore, of Landis, North Carolina, appeared to have shot herself accidentally.

Moore had a single gunshot wound to the stomach. She was taken to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center Northeast, where she died of her injuries.

CPD said they are still investigating the case, but the gun appears to be one Moore owned.