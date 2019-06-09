× Tonight’s MUSEP concert in Greensboro canceled due to rain

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The MUSEP concert planned for Sunday night in Greensboro has been canceled due to weather.

The event had been planned for 6 p.m. at Greensboro College.

Next week’s event is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday (June 16) at Barber Park, 1500 Dans Rd., featuring the Philharmonia of Greensboro.

The Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park Concert Series provides free concerts every sunday from June through August in local parks in Greensboro.