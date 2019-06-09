× Three people killed NC crash after vehicle hydroplaned, flipped into 6 feet of water in creek

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred on NC 27 in the area of Rock Dam Road.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on NC 27, hydroplaned and ran off the road, collided with a tree, and overturned in Rockdam Creek.

All three occupants were trapped in the vehicle which was on its side and submerged in approximately 6 feet of water.

The creek waters were higher than normal due to heavy rainfall over the past two days. Rescue efforts were greatly hindered by extremely heavy rainfall at the time, according to the release.