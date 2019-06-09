× Three people killed in NC crash after vehicle hydroplanes are identified

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Three people who were killed in a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night have been identified.

The collision occurred on NC 27 in the area of Rock Dam Road, according to a press release.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., a 2008 Ford Escape was traveling west on NC 27, hydroplaned and ran off the road, collided with a tree, and overturned in Rockdam Creek.

All three occupants were trapped in the vehicle which was on its side and submerged in approximately 6 feet of water.

The vehicle was being driven by Loyde J. Neal, 52, of Lincolnton. The right front passenger and vehicle owner was Sebastian Lee Fredell, 22, of Lincolnton. The rear seat passenger was Andrew Jacob Abernathy, 46, of Shelby. All three were killed.

The creek waters were higher than normal due to heavy rainfall over the past two days. Rescue efforts were greatly hindered by extremely heavy rainfall at the time, according to the release.