Thomasville’s Central Recreation Center gets new look

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville's Central Recreation Center will have a new look and feel for summer.

"We never had AC in the gym before. You can feel the air in here now," Director of Parks and Recreation Vickie McKiver said. "It's so comfortable. The kids will be excited."

The Central Recreation Center is over 80 years old. And the building was clearly showing its age.

"The main thing to me was the ceiling," McKiver said. "The paint was falling off of the ceiling."

Thomasville City Manager Kelly Craver was pleased that City Council decided to renovate the old gym instead of tearing it down.

"It's refurbishing a building that means a lot to multiple generations in Thomasville," said Craver.

New windows are in place. The walls and ceiling are freshly painted. Plus LED lighting and new doors are on the way.

After the lighting and door installation, work at the Central Recreation Center will take a summer break so kids can enjoy the new gym. In the fall, crews will remove the old multipurpose floor and replace it with a traditional hardwood basketball court.

The work at the Central Recreation Center is very extensive and costly. Thomasville set aside $200,000 for the first round of improvements. $100,000 will be used to put down the hardwood court. Despite the expense, Craver said city council is ready thinking about the next big thing.

"I know it's in the minds of our city council to build another gym and recreation center and do improvements at Memorial Park where our pool is," said Craver.

Thomasville also replaced playground equipment at its parks.