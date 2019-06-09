State of Emergency declared in Catawba County and Conover, NC, due to flooding

CONOVER, N.C. — Mayor Lee E. Moritz, Jr. declared a State of Emergency for the City of Conover Sunday morning due to the heavy rains and flooding in the area. A state of emergency has also been declared in Catawba County.
Several roads in Conover have been closed due to high water.
Catawba County Communications Center’s 911 line is being inundated with non-emergency calls related to the weather, according to a Facebook post.
Officials are asking residents to only use 911 for true emergencies – “Please stay home, stay safe and be sure to check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly.”
In addition, officials said the Catawba County Parks System has closed Bakers Mountain Park, RiverBend Park, and St. Stephens Park because of storm-related conditions.