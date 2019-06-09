State of Emergency declared in Catawba County and Conover, NC, due to flooding

CONOVER, N.C. — Mayor Lee E. Moritz, Jr. declared a State of Emergency for the City of Conover Sunday morning due to the heavy rains and flooding in the area. A state of emergency has also been declared in Catawba County.

Several roads in Conover have been closed due to high water.

Catawba County Communications Center’s 911 line is being inundated with non-emergency calls related to the weather, according to a Facebook post.

Officials are asking residents to only use 911 for true emergencies – “Please stay home, stay safe and be sure to check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly.”

In addition, officials said the Catawba County Parks System has closed Bakers Mountain Park, RiverBend Park, and St. Stephens Park because of storm-related conditions.

Some residents at Ridgecrest Apartments in Catawba county had to evacuate this morning due to localized flooding. This is some of the damage. affected residents being relocated to temporary shelter set up at Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Tarlton Complex. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/9TRps1iIxb — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) June 9, 2019

Catawba County- flash flooding took out a driveway and culvert south of Hickory. More rain is expected tonight. pic.twitter.com/RToy124nO0 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) June 8, 2019