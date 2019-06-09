High Point custodian receives Guilford County Schools Employee of the Month award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Greg Longuillo has been at High Point's Allen Jay Elementary for almost 10 years. As lead custodian, he cleans the pre-kindergarten to first-grade classrooms. Longuillo also chats with the students and encourages them to do well. Plus, Mr. Greg, as the students call him, fixes almost everything on campus. Longuillo said he is just doing his job.

"I don't look at it as special. It's just me," said Longuillo.

But teachers and staff members believe Mr. Greg is special. Principal Carla Ballestros added Longuillo is proof that non-teachers can be educators.

"Everything we do here is a community. No matter you are the office staff, custodian, or principal, we are in this together," said Ballestros.

So when Mr. Greg came to school dressed as a cowboy, complete with hat, boots, and a saddle, to explain the lifestyle of a cowboy to the students, he was presented with the Guilford County Schools Employee of the Month award. Again, Longuillo said he's just doing his job.

"I just try to make everybody's day a little bit better by being a positive role model for them," Longuillo said.

Mr. Greg hopes the kids take home several lessons from his cowboy presentations. One, the importance of respecting and protecting the environment. Longuillo also adds lessons about Native American culture. In many ways, Mr. Greg is a teacher.

"The way I look at it, I've always tried to expose my kids to everything because getting exposure to anything is knowledge and that's what we are here for," said Longuillo.

The Guilford County Schools Employee of the Month award comes with a $50 Sam's Club gift card.