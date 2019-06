× Good Samaritans in NC wade into floodwaters to save trapped fawn

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. – Two men brought a fawn to safety from rising floodwaters Saturday afternoon, viewers tell WSOC.

Viewer Ann Miller shot the video of two men in Granite Falls rescuing the fawn from the waters that had risen quickly near the Rhodhiss Dam.

Miller’s husband, Chris, said the fawn was taken to nearby wildlife officers after the rescue.