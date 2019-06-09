Darius Rucker raises $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country singer Darius Rucker raised $425,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at his event in Nashville this past week, bringing his total raised for the organization over 10 years to $2 million.

Rucker’s annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert has been going on for the last 10 years. This year’s total was a record for the event.

Rucker said he was inspired to start the benefit event after visiting the hospital a decade ago.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients, but also their patients’ families,” Rucker said. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”

10 years ago I visited @StJude and knew I wanted to do everything I could to help those kids and the amazing doctors who work tirelessly to find cures. Because of all of YOU, we’ve raised over 2 million dollars for them. Thank you. #DariusandFriends 🙏 https://t.co/gGhqFgtbIl pic.twitter.com/hQh1DXxUzs — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) June 6, 2019

The event included the benefit concert, golf tournament and silent auction.

The fundraising event is an unofficial kickoff to the Country Music Awards festival in Nashville.

More than 2,400 people attended Rucker’s concert which featured other acts including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Travis Denning and Brett Young.