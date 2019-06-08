Woman and dog rescued after driving into creek in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman and her dog were rescued Saturday morning after they got stuck in a creek in the Mcleansville area.

The Mcleansville Fire Department reports an elderly woman was driving with her dog on Huffine Farm Road when the vehicle went into Buffalo Creek. It is unclear if the vehicle drove straight into the high waters or was swept in by waters on the roadway.

The woman and the dog both got out safely, but the woman was taken to a hospital.

A swift water rescue team helped as two people in a boat went out to rescue her and the pet.

The fire department says 15 to 20 people were involved in the rescue including the Guilford County dive team, Rescue 50, Rescue 250 and fire personnel.