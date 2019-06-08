Winston-Salem teen cuts loose at graduation as administrators watch in awe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem teenager was excited about graduation and he had the moves to prove it.

Joshua Ishimwe Gakeri graduated from Carver High School on Saturday.

Video, captured by his mom, shows that Gakeri was excited even before he made it to the stage, waving his arms and dancing.

Once he got to the front, however, that's when the real celebration began.

Gakeri spun around, losing his graduation cap, and dropped down with a split before bouncing back up and continuing to dance around the stage.

His family can be heard loudly cheering him on as administrators watch in awe.

After a few moments of theatrics, the graduate collects his things and grabs his diploma to begin the rest of his life.