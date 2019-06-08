× NC father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash while headed to her birthday celebration at beach

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old girl and her father are dead after a fiery crash Thursday in Columbus County, WTVD reports.

The Cary family was headed to the beach to celebrate the child’s birthday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Monika Deshmukh, 36, ran through a stop sign at the end of the ramp from U.S. 74 to U.S. 410. The family’s Ford Focus ended up in the path of an oncoming tanker truck.

On Friday, a Good Samaritan who helped get the woman and the toddler out of the burning car said he and three others did what they could to save the family.

He first pulled out Monika and then bystanders went for Two-year-old Divija after the mother yelled out for her.

By the time they learned the husband, Mukesh Deshmukh, was still inside, it was too late and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Davija later died from her injuries.

