× More than 2,500 without power in Triad after overnight flash floods

Many lost power overnight as flash flooding struck the Triad, and more than 2,500 were still waiting for the lights to turn back on the morning after.

Some are expected to continue waiting until late Saturday night.

Duke Energy reports the following power outages as of 11 a.m. Saturday:

Forysth County: 738 customers without power with an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m.

Guilford County: 748 customers without power with an estimated restoration time of 1:45 p.m.

Rockingham County: 440 customers without power with an estimated restoration time of 2:45 p.m.

Yadkin County: 267 customers without power with an estimated restoration time of 1:30 p.m.

Stokes County: 162 customers without power with an estimated restoration time of 4 p.m.

Randolph County: 156 customers without power with an estimated restoration time of 11:45 a.m.

According to an Aggie Alert, North Carolina A&T State University faced a campus-wide power outage. Power has since been restored to the campus.