Greensboro man gets heartbreaking letter after finding and returning man’s wallet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine you were at a busy grocery store shopping center and you saw a wallet next to your car.

Do you ignore it?

Do you take it to the closest store?

Justin Terrell was in this situation. He picked up the wallet he found next to his car. Terrell waited 10 to 15 minutes for the owner to return. When he didn't, Terrell made another decision.

"I looked through it," said Terrell. "I found the driver's license and the address — and here we go. A new adventure."

The wallet's owner was about 10 minutes away. Terrell delivered the wallet. Thank you's and addresses were exchanged. A reward was offered, but Terrell turned it down.

"My grandfather taught me to always be kind to people," Terrell said. "I never really thought anything of it."

Weeks later Terrell got a letter from an address he didn't recognize. When he opened the envelope and began reading the letter, the memories from a few weeks ago came rushing back.

Justin, My name is Peaches and we met briefly when you returned my husband's wallet. He had asked me to send you $50 for your kindness and honesty. I'm very sorry it took me so long. Unfortunately my husband passed away suddenly and in the middle of everything, I simply forgot. Thank you, Peaches

Terrell kept the letter because it means so much to him.

"I was surprised and grateful. At the same time, saddened that he passed away," added Terrell.

Until the letter arrived, no one in Terrell's family knew about his act of kindness.

Kendra Royster is like family. She has known Terrell since kindergarten. Royster wasn't shocked when she heard about the young community college student's good will.

"He's always been a nurturing person," Royster said. "He would always check on his Mom. I would see pictures of him making food runs during the snow," she added.

Terrell thought it didn't "feel right" to turn the wallet in at the grocery store. Knowing what happened weeks later, Terrell is glad the family has a reminder of a husband and father.