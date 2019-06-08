Greensboro demolition company blasts retired Louisville power plant to rubble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE — A Louisville power plant was leveled Saturday, thanks to Greensboro-based demolition and construction company D.H. Griffin.

Stunning aerial video captured the moment several explosions went off, bringing the smokestacks crumbling down.

The Cane Run Generating Station was retired in 2015, according to the Courier Journal. Anything of value was pulled from inside from the scheduled demolition.

LG&A Media Relations Mananger Liz Pratt told the paper, ""It really was a cornerstone in the community. It was a part of a lot of the economic growth and development, just having such a long run."

Now, nearly 70 years after construction first began in the 1950s, the Cane Run Generating station is no more.

The company plans to turn the site into a green space.