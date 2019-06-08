WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 27-68-17-19-40 (2)

Cars end up stuck as flash flooding hits Piedmont

Posted 9:56 am, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, June 8, 2019

Flash flooding hit the Piedmont overnight, putting cars underwater and making roads impassable.

Video captured two cars in water cresting over their tires on Brentwood Street in High Point.

The heavy rains flooded parts of Interstate 85 in Davidson County.

Highway Patrol said Friday night that they had responded to five separate wrecks in the stretch of highway from Linwood to Thomasville between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p..m.

In one case, a vehicle hydroplaned on I-85 near Finch Farm Road in Thomasville and ended up in the median. A tow truck was called in.

Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Forsyth, Stokes and the Northwest Piedmont are under a Flash Flood Watch, as of 9:55 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

NWS reports periods of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain could pop up through early next week.

