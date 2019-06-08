Army man from Randolph County surprises sister by showing up for her high school graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County family just couldn't contain their excitement when Kaleb Hayes, stationed at Ft. Polk in Louisiana with U.S. Army, walked through the door.

His sister, Allison, thought he wouldn't be there for one of the biggest days of her life: her graduation from Eastern Randolph High School.

She was graduating as valedictorian with a 4.5 GPA.

But he refused to miss the special occasion.

When Hayes walked in, however, Allison, and their mom, Becky, screamed before rushing over to hug him.