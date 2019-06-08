WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 27-68-17-19-40 (2)

4 people, 2 dogs killed in North Carolina plane crash

Posted 1:48 pm, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:08PM, June 8, 2019

(WTVD)

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — A plane flying over the state crashed and left four people dead Friday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 3:30 p.m., troopers learned that a plane, headed from Florida to Maryland, had gone missing and may have crashed in Nash County, North Carolina.

Radar placed the plane in the area of NC 43 and Harrison Road.

At the scene, troopers found pieces of the plane’s wing on Harrison Road.

Responders then found the fuselage off of Taylor’s Store Road.

Troopers say 48-year-old Evva Leigh Boll, 57-year-old Gregory Boll, 52-year-old Roberta Laquidara and 53-year-old Felix Laquidara, as well as the two dogs, were found dead inside.

