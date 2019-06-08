WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 27-68-17-19-40 (2)

2 children killed when drunk driver crashes into Amish horse-drawn carriage, reports say

MARSHALL, Mich. — A drunk driver killed two Amish children when a truck smashed into a horse-drawn buggy Friday, according to WWMT and ABC News.

Michigan State Police said the buggy was on Kelly Road in Algansee Township when the pickup truck rear-ended the carriage.

The crash threw all seven people out of the carriage, five of whom were children.

Two of the children died on site.

Police say a 4-year-old faces life-threatening injuries, and a 3-year-old appears to face major injuries, WWMT reports.

An adult woman reportedly suffered serious injuries as well.

The people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody and was allegedly intoxicated, ABC News reports.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver.

