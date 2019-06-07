Police investigate after shots fired in home, business in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Police are investigating after shots were fired into at least one home and a business in Thomasville late Thursday night.

Thomasville Police tell FOX8 multiple shots were fired into a business on Trinity Street and a home on Hunter Street.

The first shooting, into the business, happened just after 10 p.m. The shooting into the home about a mile away happened about 15 minutes later.

Minutes later, police received a call for another shooting on Jewell Street, about a half mile away from the shooting on Hunter Street.

Police were trying to determine if the shootings were connected.

No one was injured in any of the shootings.

