Neighbors react to shootings in Thomasville; ‘seemed to be all over town’

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- People are still scared after the sound of gunfire rang out in several different Thomasville neighborhoods Thursday night.

In a span of 30 minutes, Thomasville police responded to multiple calls about gunshots in different areas of the city.

"It was a series of about eight or nine shots. I didn't know what was going on, but I was frightened," Sherry McCormick said.

She was scared when she heard the gunshots over on Jewel Street around 10 p.m.

When McCormick called police, she found out other people heard the gunshots too.

"They said they had a lot going on last night and to stay inside," she recalls. "[That it] seemed to be all over town and they didn't know who it was."

That same noise woke up Diana, right around the same time.

But Diana lives on Hunter Street.

"They were shooting really loud, like 'bam, bam, bam,'" she said. "Two cars drove by."

For Augustine Flores, who also lives on Hunter Street, those shots were just too close.

"I got really scared and got down under my table and called police," he said.

He showed FOX8 the bullet hole on the outside of his home and three holes from bullets that ricocheted inside his living room.

People on Trinity, Hunter, Jewel and Burgin streets all reported gunfire from 10 p.m. until around 10:30 p.m.

"I got up and I saw some cars passing by just shooting. It's just dangerous here," Diana said.

On Cohen Street, police found two suspects: Tray'von Moore and Jarvis Byrd.

Officers say they found three guns at Moore's home.

But both men are only charged in connection with firing shots on Trinity Street.

Neighbors are worried that the gunfire will continue.

"I'm hoping no innocent kids or standby-ers get hurt by bullets," Diana said.

It's an increase of violence in the city that Flores hopes police can put a stop to.

"The town has changed. I lived here 20 years and [this] never happened -- or nothing bad -- but now its gotten worse," he said. "The police need to be around more and check the town."

But now others, like McCormick, are looking at different ways to make sure they stay safe.

"I also have a gun. I got it and put it on my table," she said. "They might come through my back door, but one of us is going to get hurt and it's not going to be me."

Police are still looking for who shot the guns on Hunter, Jewel and Burgin streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department.