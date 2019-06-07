× More details emerge in shots fired case in Thomasville, two men arrested

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting in Thomasville, according to a press release.

On Thursday at about 10 p.m. Thomasville Police officers were called to the 800 block of Trinity Street in reference to shots fired from a vehicle.

A witness gave police a description of the vehicle along with the license plate number. Police located to shell casings in front of 808 Trinity St.

Tray’Von Moore, 21, of Thomasville, and Jarvis Ja’Quan Byrd, 19, of Thomasville, were both charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Both received $2,000 unsecured bonds and were released. A court date is set for June 26.

Police canvassed the area to try to locate any damage as a result of the shots fired. No damage was located or reported.

The investigation suggests the individuals fired down at the roadway and was not targeting a business or residence.

At 10:21 p.m., officers responded to shots fired into a residence at 34 Hunter St. The resident reported shots fired into his residence. No injuries were reported.

The victim did not see any suspects or vehicles.

While en route to 34 Hunter St., officers received an additional call that a black SUV pulled into the driveway of 23 Hunter St. and struck a moped. Detectives are trying to determine if the two incidents are related. Detectives do not believe Moore and Byrd are connected to the other incidents.

Police also responded to shots fired in the 700 block of Burgin Street and the 100 block of Jewel Street at 10:24 p.m. Police did not locate any damage or shell casings at the two locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.