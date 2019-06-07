× Mega Millions offers North Carolinians chance at $530 million jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot offers North Carolinians a chance to win a jackpot weighing in at more than half a billion dollars, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot for June 7 is estimated at a $530 million annuity, worth $345.2 million cash. It is the seventh-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

“North Carolina is lucky right now,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We had a great winner of the Powerball jackpot on Saturday. Wouldn’t it be amazing if someone from our state won this jackpot tonight? We’d love to see two jackpot winners in the same week.”

The winner of Saturday’s $344.6 million Powerball jackpot was Charles W. Jackson Jr., of Cumberland County. He claimed his prize on Tuesday and chose to take home the cash option of $223 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $53 million as an annuity or $34.3 million cash.