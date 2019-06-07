× Man wanted in connection with shooting near Asheboro grocery store

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are searching for a man they call armed and dangerous.

Donte Marcel Finger is wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a grocery store on North Fayetteville Street Thursday night.

Initially, police arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting. Authorities said Friday that he’s back with his guardian. They don’t believe the weapon he had was fired here at the scene.

Shots rang out at the shopping center Thursday evening, sending people into a panic.

“People were dodging and hiding behind their cars and hiding behind the building to the side,” Kimberly Woodell said.

Woodell works at a nearby restaurant. She was on her break when the shooting started.

“I kind of ducked in the car too, because I was scared,” she said. “I sat in the car for a long while before I walked inside. Then tons of police came in.”

Asheboro police said it appeared two people got into a shootout, one in a car and one on foot. Multiple shots were fired but authorities said no cars or people were hit.

Woodell said she’s worked in this shopping center for 12 years and nothing like that has ever happened.

Police said surveillance video from a nearby store assisted in their investigation. While warrants are out for Finger, police said they’re also looking for other people involved.

“A lot of people have been hanging out in the parking lot and stuff after hours and I’ve heard a couple of arguments and stuff,” Woodell said.

Authorities said that they have received more calls to the shopping center over the past two or three months.