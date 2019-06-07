Introducing ‘What happened to Baby Doe’ – the podcast – watch the trailer here

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was Nov. 12, 1999. A baby is found underneath a stairwell at a Greensboro, N.C. apartment complex.

The shocking crime stumped police as they had no leads on who abandoned the baby. More than a decade later, the hidden details would start to unravel. A separate crime would be the missing link investigators needed.

But this isn’t your typical crime story, another ‘who done it.’ This is also a story about hope and the divine connection between multiple people as their lives crossed at a specific moment in time. In this series, WGHP’s Natalie Wilson brings us the final piece of a 20-year mystery as we finally learn what happened to “Baby Doe.”

